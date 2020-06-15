24 Hour Fitness won’t reopen 13 Colorado locations following COVID-19, see full list

DENVER (KDVR) — National gym chain 24 Hour Fitness has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will close more than 100 of its location nationwide. 13 of those locations will close in Colorado.

List of locations closing in Colorado:

North Colorado Springs Sport 7720 N. Academy Blvd. Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Greeley Super Sport 3001 South 23rd Avenue Greeley, CO 80631

Aurora 4100 South Parker Road Aurora, CO 80014

Aurora City Place Super Sport 1450 South Abilene Street Aurora, CO 80012

Belmar Sport 360 South Teller Street Lakewood, CO 80226

Broomfield 4650 W 120th Avenue Broomfield, CO 80020

Englewood Sport 3435 S. Inca Street Englewood, CO 80110

Colorado-Yale 2770 South Colorado Blvd Denver, CO 80222

Fort Collins North Super Sport 460 South College Avenue Fort Collins, CO 80524

Highlands Ranch 333 Dad Clark Drive Highlands Ranch, CO 80126

Littleton Belleview Sport 2650 W. Belleview Avenue, Suite #100 Littleton, CO 80123

Meridian 11798 Oswego Street Englewood, CO 80112

Southglenn Super Sport 6839 South Vine Street Centennial, CO 80122

The company said it is going to reorganize with a smaller footprint of gyms after the COVID-19 pandemic caused the chain to close all its locations for months.

The company said Monday in its Chapter 11 filing that it has $250 million in funding that will allow it to reopen some locations. When the closures in 14 states are complete, 24 Hour Fitness will operate about 300 gyms. The locations set to reopen will do so by the end of June.