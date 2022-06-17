DENVER (KDVR) — COVID-19 rates have been rising since April in Colorado. The majority of the Denver metro area has a positivity rate over 12%.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved 24 counties into the high level for community transmission on Friday:
- Adams County
- Alamosa County
- Arapahoe County
- Bent County
- Boulder County
- Broomfield County
- Chaffee County
- Conejos County
- Crowley County
- Denver County
- Douglas County
- Jackson County
- Jefferson County
- La Plata County
- Lake County
- Larimer County
- Mesa County
- Mineral County
- Otero County
- Pitkin County
- Rio Blanco County
- Rio Grande County
- San Juan County
- Sedgwick County
The CDC said communities with a high level of COVID-19 transmission should do the following:
- Wear a mask indoors in public
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
- Get tested if you have symptoms
- Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness
COVID-19 incidence rates have been rising in our state since April.
Colorado’s COVID hospitalization numbers are also rising, which was projected by the Colorado School of Public Health:
According to a report from our Data Desk, the models predict anywhere from 500 to 800 hospitalized patients at peak levels yet to come.