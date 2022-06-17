DENVER (KDVR) — COVID-19 rates have been rising since April in Colorado. The majority of the Denver metro area has a positivity rate over 12%.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved 24 counties into the high level for community transmission on Friday:

  1. Adams County
  2. Alamosa County
  3. Arapahoe County
  4. Bent County
  5. Boulder County
  6. Broomfield County
  7. Chaffee County
  8. Conejos County
  9. Crowley County
  10. Denver County
  11. Douglas County
  12. Jackson County
  13. Jefferson County
  14. La Plata County
  15. Lake County
  16. Larimer County
  17. Mesa County
  18. Mineral County
  19. Otero County
  20. Pitkin County
  21. Rio Blanco County
  22. Rio Grande County
  23. San Juan County
  24. Sedgwick County

The CDC said communities with a high level of COVID-19 transmission should do the following:

COVID-19 incidence rates have been rising in our state since April.

CDPHE, 6-16-22

Colorado’s COVID hospitalization numbers are also rising, which was projected by the Colorado School of Public Health:

According to a report from our Data Desk, the models predict anywhere from 500 to 800 hospitalized patients at peak levels yet to come.