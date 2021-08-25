23 people test positive for COVID-19 at Grandview Elementary School in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Families of Grandview Elementary School students in Windsor were notified of a COVID-19 outbreak on Monday.

As of Wednesday morning 23 people have tested positive for COVID-19, including nine from one classroom according to Public Information Officer Lisa Relou:

A Message to Grandview Elementary School Families We wanted to make you aware immediately that per Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment guidelines, Grandview is experiencing a COVID outbreak (see definition below). There are currently 17 individuals at Grandview who have tested positive for COVID, five of whom are in one classroom. Students in that class have been notified and will be quarantined and going into remote learning starting tomorrow (8/24) and returning to school on Tuesday, September 7. Five or more cases of COVID-19, of which at least one case has had a positive molecular amplification test or antigen test, among students/teachers/staff from separate households with onset within 14 days in a single classroom/activity or other close contact in the school setting (including transportation to- from- school and affiliated events). message sent on August 23

The Weld RE-4 School District has a mask optional policy and does not initiate quarantines for healthy/non-symptomatic staff and students that have been in close contact with a confirmed case of COVID.

No mention of the outbreak was included on the Grandview Elementary or the Weld RE-4 School District website as of Wednesday morning.