21 probable cases of COVID-19 at Topgolf in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said Wednesday that there is an outbreak of COVID-19 at TopGolf in Thornton.

According to the newest outbreak data, there are 3 confirmed positive cases with 18 other probable cases.

The TopGolf location in Centennial has reported 3 positive COVID-19 cases since June 29 and 23 probable cases.

On the TopGolf website, it says:

“Even with our significant health and safety measures in place, an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists when visiting any public place. That is why we are also asking for your help so we can all play safely together. Please be sure to wear your face covering when entering the venue until you reach your outdoor hitting bay*, adhere to our social distancing guidelines and, most importantly, save your swing for another time if you have tested positive for COVID-19 or are otherwise feeling sick.”

TopGolf reopened on June 15.