200,000 pounds of food will be given away to families in need at the Pepsi Center on Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — Thousands of Denver metro area families are financially affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Community volunteers are making an effort to help by operating a drive-thru service at the Pepsi Center, providing more than 200,000 pounds of food.

Pastor Bryan Sederwall of the Denver Dream Center tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers anyone affected by the pandemic can drive through on Friday, Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon and receive fresh produce, meat and milk.

Sederwall says the event will be held every Friday, most likely extending through October. The event is made possible by community donations.

For more information, visit the Dream Center’s website.