200+ Denver bars, restaurants to file complaint against CDPHE over 10 p.m. last call

DENVER (KDVR) — The Tavern League of Colorado is expected to file a formal complaint to fight Gov. Jared Polis’ order to cease alcohol sales at 10 p.m. nightly for the next 30 days starting on Thursday.

Polis said businesses can remain open later if they choose, but they must stop alcohol sales.

While alcohol does not cause or contribute to COVID-19, Polis said inebriation can lead to people disregarding social distancing requirements and therefore spreading the virus more easily.

On Tuesday, the Tavern League of Colorado filed a complaint about the seating order that Polis and CDPHE announced. In part, the order focuses on the capacity at which bars and restaurants are allowed to operate.

Defendants have imposed strict Numerical Capacity Limits on

bars and restaurants—different than other indoor venues—that ignore the

restaurant’s total size. As a result, Colorado’s restaurants are failing at an alarming

rate, unable to pay the rent and utilities at locations that are capable of

accommodating, for example, 900 patrons in over 18,000 square feet, when they are

limited to no more than 50 patrons per room and only 100 in total. Nearly 80% of

Colorado’s restaurants report operating at under 49% capacity due to these

restrictions, with over a third able to serve less than 29% of normal capacity.

After Polis announced the new order about ceasing alcohol sales at 10 p.m., Blake Street Tavern said that the Tavern League of Colorado will amend the complaint to include a fight against the newly imposed alcohol order.

BST PATRONS! We, along with 200+ Restaurant Owners as part of the Tavern League, are going to fight ⁦@GovofCO⁩ Executive Order to cease Alcohol Sales at 10 pm nightly for 30 days effective this Thursday. Litigation coming tomorrow! Stay tuned! https://t.co/Y5m6nnBh6a — Blake Street Tavern (@BlakeSt_Tavern) July 22, 2020

The official amendment to the complaint has not yet been filed as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.