2 weeks into online learning, some Denver families continue to struggle with internet access

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Public Schools (DPS) transitioned to online learning two weeks ago in response to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing rules. As of Tuesday, the district distributed 45,000 Chromebooks to families in the district who need them, but internet access continues to be a challenge.

“We have ordered about 3,500 hotspots that provide free internet inside the families’ homes. And those are just coming in, in smaller shipments,” said DPS Superintendent Susana Cordova.

Cordova said a great option for low-income families right now is the Comcast Internet Essentials program. It offers low-income families high speed internet for free, for two months, and $9.95 plus tax every month after that. According to the company’s website, there is no contract and no installation fee.

Cordova pointed out this is a nationwide program and therefore it is open to low-income families across the country.

“They have been a tremendous partner with us,” said Cordova in reference to Comcast.

As for the Chromebooks, the district hopes everyone who needs one has one by this point.

“If you are a DPS student and you don’t, just get in touch with us. We have more Chromebooks. So we want to get them to you,” said Cordova.

Visit the Comcast Internet Essentials website for more information on the program and how to apply.