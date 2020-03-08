2 students at East High School self-quarantining, contact made with person who tested presumptive positive for coronavirus

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver East High School sent out a letter this week stating one of the school’s families came in contact with a person in Colorado who tested presumptive positive for the Coronavirus.

The family has two students who attend Denver East. Those students will be self-quarantining for 7-14 days, following the CDC guidelines.

Both of the students are not showing any symptoms at this time.

The person who has tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus visited the family’s home recently, and the family felt it was important information to share.

Health officials say that because the students are not showing signs of the virus, there is little risk of the virus spreading at the school.

Health officials also advised that entire campus gets a deep and thorough cleaning.