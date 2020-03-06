DENVER (KDVR) — Two Denver residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, city health officials said Friday afternoon.

The residents got a positive result after undergoing testing by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The cases are considered “presumptive positive” until they are confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Both individuals are symptomatic and isolated, but do not require hospitalization at this time,” the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment said in a written statement.

Officials said several other people have been quarantined or will be quarantined soon.

The two new cases bring the statewide total to four. A California man visiting Summit County and a Douglas County woman also tested positive for the virus, officials said Thursday.

Health officials recommend frequent hand washing and staying at least six feet away from people showing symptoms. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

People who are sick are urged to stay home.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the CDC.