2 COVID-19 cases at Greeley corrections facility; many residents work at meat plant with outbreak

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) – Residents at a Greeley halfway house say they’re concerned about social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic since many are sharing bunk beds in bedrooms filled with six people.

“We’re all a little scared. We’re all angry because we feel like…they’re not treating us as human beings,” said Juston Reffel, a resident of Intervention Community Correction Services. The facility houses adults who have been referred by the state’s department of corrections.

Reffel also works at JBS, the meat production facility where there is an ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak involving a few dozen people.

“We’re all just together (at ICCS). There’s no social distancing unless we’re outside,” he said.

Brian Hulse, the executive director of ICCS, confirmed at least 89 people of the 165 residents work for JBS. He said the facility is at 80 percent capacity.

Since March 28, two people at ICCS have tested positive for COVID-19, including one on Monday afternoon, according to Jennifer Finch, a spokesperson for Weld County, which contracts with ICCS.

“This afternoon, ICCS did receive confirmation of a resident who tested positive, and ICCS reports they have immediately moved this client into a single isolation room,” she said. “Persons who were assigned to this client’s room have been notified and directed to remain in the room as a cohort in isolation/quarantine for up to 14 days. ICCS staff will monitor the client’s symptoms daily.”

Hulse said the person who tested positive on March 28 was released on an emergency furlough to his sister’s home for recovery.

“Individuals having direct contact were quarantined for 14 days and ICCS monitored those individuals for symptoms daily at the direction of Weld County Public Health,” he said.

Hulse said the facility follows guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control that are specific to detention facilities.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers found those guidelines include the following:

“If space allows, reassign bunks to provide more space between individuals, ideally six feet or more in all directions…Arrange bunks so that individuals sleep head to foot to increase the distance between them.”

However, several clients shared photos and videos of conditions inside their bedrooms, and it did not appear bunk beds had been rearranged. Some residents appeared to be sleeping in the same direction (where their heads and feet lined up in their bunks).

“I’m very scared because I don’t want to get sick,” said Anthony Porras, a resident who also works for JBS. Porras said he is concerned about getting access to proper hygiene items. He also said most residents don’t wear masks.

“My bunkie is sick. He’s been coughing, and I can’t do nothing about it,” said Porras.

Porras said he has also witnessed people who are quarantined with symptoms walking around the compound.

Hulse said clients who are quarantined or otherwise isolated are not permitted to leave their rooms unless they need to use the restroom, in which case, he said, “they are instructed to wear a mask.”

Hulse said ICCS provides masks to people who require isolation as well as to the staff. He said clients are also encouraged to wear their own mask, though they are not provided. Clients do receive basic hygiene supplies, said Hulse.

Reffel said he would like to see more people released on an ankle monitor to be watched closely elsewhere. However, Hulse said a court order is necessary for an early release.