2 children die from mysterious illness associated with COVID-19 in Colorado, 7 total cases

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Health and Environment says two children have died of MIS-C, according to the Centers For Diseases Control.

The ages and genders of the children who have died have not yet been released. CDPHE also said that Colorado has 7 total cases of MIS-C.

Mysterious childhood illness associated with COVID-19 being investigated in Colorado

According to the CDC website, since mid-May 2020, they have been tracking reports of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), a rare but serious condition associated with COVID-19. MIS-C is a new syndrome, and many questions remain about why some children develop it after a COVID-19 illness or contact with someone with COVID-19, while others do not.

As of 7/15/2020, CDC has received reports of 342 cases and 6 deaths in 37 jurisdictions.

Most cases are in children between the ages of 1 and 14 years, with an average age of 8 years.

Cases have occurred in children from <1 year old to 20 years old.

About 70% of reported cases have occurred in children who are Hispanic/Latino (120 cases) or Non-Hispanic Black (104 cases).

96% of cases (329) tested positive for SARS CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The remaining 4% were around someone with COVID-19.

Most children developed MIS-C 2-4 weeks after infection with SARS-CoV-2.

Slightly more than half (55%) of reported cases were male.