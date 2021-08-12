19 Colorado health care organizations urge support to stop spread of COVID-19

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A group of 19 different Colorado health care workers and facilities are asking for support to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In a release on Thursday, the group said, “the continued safety of our health care workforce remains a top priority, and COVID-19 vaccines are among the best tools we have to protect staff and patients in health care facilities across the state.”

The group is asking for the following steps to be taken:

All health care employees should become vaccinated.

Join us in expressing support for health care organizations that independently adopt policies requiring COVID-19 vaccination for employees and staff, with local factors determining whether, how, and when such policies are implemented.

Individuals ages 2 and older should follow CDC guidelines for mask wearing indoors, especially children returning to in-person learning this fall.

“Science has shown that the vaccines are safe and effective at substantially reducing the risks of becoming infected, spreading the virus to others, and becoming severely ill or dying from the disease,” shared the group of health care organizations.

Organizations that have signed on:

• American Academy of Pediatricians, Colorado Chapter

• Colorado Academy of Family Physicians

• Colorado Ambulatory Surgical Association

• Colorado Association of Local Public Health Officials

• Colorado Center for Nursing Excellence

• Colorado Chapter, American College of Emergency Physicians

• Colorado Dental Association

• Colorado Health Care Association

• Colorado Hospital Association

• Colorado Medical Society

• Colorado Nurses Association

• Colorado Organization of Nurse Leaders

• Colorado Rural Health Center

• Colorado Section of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists

• Colorado Vaccine Equity Taskforce

• Emergency Medical Services Association of Colorado

• Immunize Colorado

• LeadingAge Colorado

• Mile High Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC)