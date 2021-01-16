18-year-old dies with COVID-19, family and girlfriend say he had it twice

DENVER (KDVR) — Local family and friends are heartbroken after the sudden loss of 18-year-old Wilber Portillo, who they said died with COVID-19 back in November.

Portillo’s girlfriend and cousin both stated to FOX31 that the teen contracted and tested positive twice for the coronavirus two separate times. The first time he tested positive was in the first week of October, they said. Portillo’s girlfriend said the second test came back positive two days after he passed away.

“It was devastating not being able to be there for him and support him as much as I could,” Andrea Ferrel, Portillo’s girlfriend said.

Portillo died on Nov. 19 but he went to the doctor on Nov. 18. The doctor told him that he had a strong infection in his lungs. Ferrel said he went to sleep and never woke back up.

“I was very worried I didn’t hear from him the next morning,” Ferrel said.

After first contracting the virus in October, finally feeling better and being COVID free, Ferrel said Portillo thought he was immune at that point from catching the virus again. She said he was still responsible.

She said her boyfriend quarantined for four weeks but she said within a week after that he was sick again.

“Just because you’re young you aren’t immune to it and even though we see more cases with older people and people with health conditions and even people without health conditions. It’s important that you stay home,” Ferrel said.

According to a GoFundMe put together by Portillo’s cousin:

“If there’s anything we would like for you to remember Wilber by is, BE THE BEST YOU. This was his motto, be the best you, live life to the fullest. We also hope to seek awareness that COVID-19 is to be taken serious. No matter how young or healthy you may seem. Please stay at home as much as you can unless its for essential needs.”

Portillo was also a volunteer in the summer of 2019 at Metro Caring. Fellow volunteers there also released a message about Portillo’s passing: