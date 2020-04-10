17 Denver businesses cited for violating public health order

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- Seventeen Denver businesses have been slapped with citations from health officials for not following the public health order during the coronavirus pandemic, including Bass Pro Shops.

In an effort to prevent the spread of the virus, only businesses that provide what the government considers to be essential services are allowed to be open.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers obtained a report showing public health officials have issued more than 2,000 warnings and 17 citations in the city and county of Denver.

Businesses that have received citations include GameStop, EZ Pawn, Wingstop, Hobby Lobby, Car Wash USA Express, Nuggs Ice Cream, Appliance Factory Outlet and United Ground Express.

The owner of a Broadway tire shop tells FOX31 that although he sympathizes with those struggling financially during the pandemic, he issues a stern warning to those who don’t want to follow the public health order.

"You’re putting people at risk. That’s a really bad idea," he said.