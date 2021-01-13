168 employees at Colorado In-N-Outs have now tested positive for COVID-19

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The number of Colorado In-N-Out employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 has grown to 168, according to outbreak data released Wednesday by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. That figure is up from 145 cases as of last week and 122 in late December.

According to the outbreak data, there are 74 cases at the Aurora location and 94 cases at the Colorado Springs location.

Following the outbreaks, the state encouraged Coloradans to wear a mask when using drive-thrus.

No COVID-19 deaths among employees have been reported at either location.

Both In-N-Out restaurants opened on Nov. 20 to massive lines. In Aurora, people waited 14 hours to be served.

In-N-Out plans to open at least nine locations in Colorado. The next one is set to open in Lone Tree.