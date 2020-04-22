16-year-old Denver girl dies of COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) — A 16-year-old Denver girl has died from COVID-19 complications, her family confirmed Tuesday evening. Jaqueline Paisano is one of the youngest people in Colorado to die from the virus.

The George Washington High School 10th-grader died Monday. Her mother, Roxanna Paisano, says Jaqueline’s health started to decline last week.

The teen had watery eyes and a fever. Doctors first thought it was a cold. However, a few days later, she was having trouble breathing.

Jaqueline’s family took her to the hospital the night of April 15.

Roxanna says the family had been under quarantine for three weeks and had taken Jaqueline out of school early.

Roxanna does not know where her daughter contracted the virus.

“It is hard for me to wake up in the morning and not see her but I know she’s in a better place,” Roxanna said.

Jaqueline used a wheelchair to get around. She had a brain tumor as an infant and had 90% of it removed in 2011.

Last year, she had scoliosis surgery.

“There’s a lot of people that — they don’t believe. They think people are just making it up and they don’t believe that (the) virus is dangerous,” Roxanna said.

A GoFundMe page has been established for the Paisano family.







