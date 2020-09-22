14 CU Boulder students face possible suspension for violating COVID-19 health orders

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Fourteen students at University of Colorado Boulder could be suspended for the remainder of the school year for violating public health orders.

The students will learn their punishment during hearings scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday. The university said the students could be suspended through the end of the school year.

The students were cited for violating public health orders over the weekend and have been temporarily suspended while their cases are investigated.

CU Boulder will transition to remote learning on Wednesday for two weeks in an effort to stop the outbreak on campus. The university’s chancellor said it could move to remote learning permanently if students continue to violate public health orders.