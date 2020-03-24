Watch Live
10th Colorado coronavirus death reported in Teller County

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A person in Teller County died from the coronavirus, officials said Tuesday. It is the 10th coronavirus-related death reported in Colorado.

It is the first COVID-19-related death reported in Teller County.

County officials said people with possible exposure to the case have been notified and are required to self-quarantine.

Officials have not provided information about the person’s age, gender or any possible health conditions.

There is one other confirmed case of the virus in Teller County.

