10 Colorado counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity

DENVER (STACKER) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated.

But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Colorado using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now.

Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Feb. 16, with the percent of hospital beds filled by COVID-19 patients serving as a tiebreaker.

#10 Jefferson County, Colo.

Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

9.2% more availability than Colorado overall

ICU beds occupied: 59.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

36.6% more availability than Colorado overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 220 (1,282 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.5% (445,944 fully vaccinated)

11.2% higher vaccination rate than Colorado

#9 Pueblo County, Colo.

Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

9.2% more availability than Colorado overall

ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

23.7% more availability than Colorado overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 347 (584 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (93,893 fully vaccinated)

19.0% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

#8. Archuleta County, Colo.

Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

5.3% more availability than Colorado overall

5.3% more availability than Colorado overall

93% full in Colorado overall

93% full in Colorado overall

Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.6% (7,945 fully vaccinated)

17.7% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

#7. Mesa County, Colo.

Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

3.9% more availability than Colorado overall

ICU beds occupied: 48.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

48.4% more availability than Colorado overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 478 (737 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (75,576 fully vaccinated)

28.8% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

#6. Kiowa County, Colo.

Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

2.6% more availability than Colorado overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available

93% full in Colorado overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 782 (11 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.1% (521 fully vaccinated)

46.1% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

#5. Rio Grande County, CO

Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

1.3% more availability than Colorado overall

1.3% more availability than Colorado overall

93% full in Colorado overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 470 (53 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.1% (6,998 fully vaccinated)

9.7% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

4. Broomfield County, CO

Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

1.3% more full than Colorado overall

ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (60.0% by COVID-19 patients)

7.5% more availability than Colorado overall

7.5% more availability than Colorado overall

Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.7% (56,154 fully vaccinated)

15.8% higher vaccination rate than Colorado

3. El Paso County, CO

Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

2.6% more full than Colorado overall

ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

12.9% more availability than Colorado overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 319 (2,301 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.9% (452,807 fully vaccinated)

8.6% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

#2. Adams County, CO

Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

6.6% more full than Colorado overall

ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

12.9% more availability than Colorado overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 213 (1,103 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.6% (344,807 fully vaccinated)

3.2% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

#1. Chaffee County, CO

Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

7.9% more full than Colorado overall

ICU beds occupied: 50.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)

46.2% more availability than Colorado overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 314 (64 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.4% (12,901 fully vaccinated)

7.8% lower vaccination rate than Colorado