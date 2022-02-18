10 Colorado counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity

DENVER (STACKER) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated.
But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Colorado using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now.
Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Feb. 16, with the percent of hospital beds filled by COVID-19 patients serving as a tiebreaker.
#10 Jefferson County, Colo.
- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 9.2% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 59.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 36.6% more availability than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 220 (1,282 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.5% (445,944 fully vaccinated)
- 11.2% higher vaccination rate than Colorado
#9 Pueblo County, Colo.
- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 9.2% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 23.7% more availability than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 347 (584 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (93,893 fully vaccinated)
- 19.0% lower vaccination rate than Colorado
#8. Archuleta County, Colo.
- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
5.3% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
93% full in Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 0 (0 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.6% (7,945 fully vaccinated)
17.7% lower vaccination rate than Colorado
#7. Mesa County, Colo.
- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 3.9% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 48.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 48.4% more availability than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 478 (737 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (75,576 fully vaccinated)
- 28.8% lower vaccination rate than Colorado
#6. Kiowa County, Colo.
- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 2.6% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
- 93% full in Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 782 (11 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.1% (521 fully vaccinated)
- 46.1% lower vaccination rate than Colorado
#5. Rio Grande County, CO
- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
1.3% more availability than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
93% full in Colorado overall
Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 470 (53 cases)
Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.1% (6,998 fully vaccinated)
9.7% lower vaccination rate than Colorado
4. Broomfield County, CO
- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 1.3% more full than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (60.0% by COVID-19 patients)
7.5% more availability than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 207 (146 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.7% (56,154 fully vaccinated)
- 15.8% higher vaccination rate than Colorado
3. El Paso County, CO
- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 2.6% more full than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 12.9% more availability than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 319 (2,301 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.9% (452,807 fully vaccinated)
- 8.6% lower vaccination rate than Colorado
#2. Adams County, CO
- Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 6.6% more full than Colorado overall
- ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 12.9% more availability than Colorado overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 213 (1,103 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.6% (344,807 fully vaccinated)
- 3.2% lower vaccination rate than Colorado
#1. Chaffee County, CO
- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
7.9% more full than Colorado overall
ICU beds occupied: 50.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)
46.2% more availability than Colorado overall
Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 314 (64 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.4% (12,901 fully vaccinated)
7.8% lower vaccination rate than Colorado