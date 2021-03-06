$1.9T relief bill: What that means for Coloradans

DENVER (KDVR) — The Senate passed President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Saturday morning, after more than 25 hours in session.

The bill passed on a slim vote of 51 to 50. Both Colorado senators voted in favor of the bill.

Senator John Hickenlooper stated Saturday:

“I’m homeless now, my truck is out of gas and I’m parked on a street. I have two days of food. I can’t take it any longer. Help! Quickly, please!’ A Coloradan sent me this message, one of thousands I’ve received these first months, each one desperately seeking relief. They are gut-wrenching – stories of loved ones lost, of evictions served, and cars repossessed. People need help now. This relief bill provides stimulus checks and extended unemployment benefits, vaccines, small business grants, and many other critical programs. We’re close to the end of this pandemic – we can’t let anyone fall through the cracks.”

Senator Michael Bennett tweeted Saturday his response to the bill passing the Senate:

“We are one step closer to providing the relief our country urgently needs. From funding for public health jobs to expanded tax credits for families, this bill will help us put an end to the pandemic, cut child poverty in half, and improve the lives of countless Americans.”

The COVID relief bill would provide $300.00 a week in unemployment benefits, until Sept. 6. Some Americans could be receiving $1,400.00 stimulus checks as well.

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment stated to FOX31 and Channel 2:

“CDLE is thrilled that Congress has taken action to extend federal unemployment benefits with the Great American Rescue Plan. We will have more information about how this will impact the hundreds of thousands of Coloradans receiving unemployment benefits on Monday. Once the bill has been signed by the President, we will be contacting all Colorado claimants with details on next steps.”

“A lot of people are hardly hanging on,” Dietrich Ackermann, who has received unemployment benefits since June of 2020 said.

He stated he’s had challenges with getting enrolled for unemployment benefits, but he said once he figured he was set. He wanted to remind others working and calling to get their unemployment benefits to stay positive.

“A lot of people are trying to get benefits a lot of people are struggling,” Dietrich said.

He stated he thinks this bill will bring hope to those who need it during the pandemic.

“You need to pay for things and sometimes you can’t help your situation you are in,” Dietrich said.

The COVID Relief Bill still needs to be passed by the house and eventually signed by President Joe Biden. It is expected that it will move forward and be on the president’s desk by Tuesday of this week.