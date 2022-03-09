In 2021, from across the country, a record number of people filed complaints with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) Public Consumer Complaint Database.

Here in Colorado, we filed 4,729 complaints, with some categories of problems rising to the top (or sinking to the bottom, you might say). The Top 10 issues that Coloradans complained about were led by incorrect information on your credit report and credit reporting agencies failing to fix problems flagged by consumers.

Over the last 10 years, CoPIRG Foundation and its national partner, U.S. PIRG Education Fund, have released more than 20 detailed reports based on complaints in the CFPB complaint database.

Informing Coloradans about the most rampant problems facing consumers in our state is part of our work in recognition of National Consumer Protection Week 2022.

All week, CoPIRG Foundation is providing consumer protection tips and tools to help Americans address some of the most common consumer issues that threaten our health, safety or financial security.