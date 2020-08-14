Does your dog have what it takes to be the Coolest Dog on the Front Range? If so, he/she can get this honor by having their face on the label of a special craft beer brewed by Mash Lab Brewing Company. The top dog owner gets to name the beer as well!

Kiwanis International is a service organization focused around serving the children of the world. The donations will help the Foothills Kiwanis Club of Boulder Valley raise money to help fund many service projects they run throughout the year. Money raised will go to projects such as Alert Service Dogs for Kids, College Scholarships, Girls’ Softball, Stars of Tomorrow Talent Show, Sweet Dream in a Bag for Foster Kids, The Salvation Army Red Kettle, High School Key Clubs, University Circle K Club, Pack Away Hunger Disaster Kits, and other identified local community needs.

Through the help and support of Kiwanis International, Jaden McKinney was teamed up with his Diabetic Alert Dog “Elway”.

How do you enter? Just submit a picture of your dog and a brief description of why your dog is the coolest. Then, convince all your friends and family to vote for your cool pup!