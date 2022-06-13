DENVER (KDVR) — It has been a hot and hazy Monday in Denver with temperatures in the 90s and smoke covering the sky from a wildfire in Arizona.

The smoke is expected to clear off to the south and east of Denver by Tuesday which will help improve air quality.

Thanks to an incoming cold front, temperatures will drop to the 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday with dry conditions.

Hot 90 degrees temperatures return Thursday and last through the weekend.

Isolated storm chances return Friday and Saturday with chances going up to 20% on Sunday and Monday.