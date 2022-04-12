DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered snow showers will continue in the mountains on Wednesday with cooler temperatures expected across the state.

Denver’s high temperatures will drop to the 40s Wednesday afternoon. Winds will still be breezy making it feel even colder.

The mountains will have the best chance for snow showers but parts of the Front Range and plains could see some isolated light snow showers.

Any accumulation in the lower elevations will likely stay under half of an inch. The mountains will see 1 to 6 inches of fresh snow.

The rest of the week will be dry in Denver with gradually warming temperatures.

High temperatures by the weekend will hit the mid to upper 60s with breezy to gusty winds.