Cool temperatures, rain chance here to stay next few days

DENVER (KDVR) — A strong cold front pushed through Eastern Colorado Wednesday afternoon bringing scattered rain showers, gusty winds, and cooler temperatures. This cool, wet weather pattern will stay in place for the next few days.

Some of the showers pushing across the mountains Wednesday afternoon through Thursday will bring accumulating snowfall above 10,000 feet.

Denver will stay in the low 60s on Thursday for high temperatures and will only see a 10% chance for an isolated shower.

Better chance for rain move in Friday and Saturday with highs staying in the 60s.

Drier and warmer weather returns to the Front Range on Sunday and stays in place through mid next week.