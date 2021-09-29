Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Cool temperatures, rain chance here to stay next few days

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — A strong cold front pushed through Eastern Colorado Wednesday afternoon bringing scattered rain showers, gusty winds, and cooler temperatures. This cool, wet weather pattern will stay in place for the next few days.

Some of the showers pushing across the mountains Wednesday afternoon through Thursday will bring accumulating snowfall above 10,000 feet.

Denver will stay in the low 60s on Thursday for high temperatures and will only see a 10% chance for an isolated shower.

Better chance for rain move in Friday and Saturday with highs staying in the 60s.

Drier and warmer weather returns to the Front Range on Sunday and stays in place through mid next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Colorado Radar

Maps & Interactive Radar


 

Most Read

Top Stories