Cook Street have created a 3 week course that teaches the fundamentals of baking and pastry. To learn more about the course or any other classes check out Cook Street and get cooking.

What: Baking & Pastry Mini Series

When (day and time): Tues-Fri August 4-21 9am-2pm

Where: Cook Street School of Culinary Arts 43 W. 9th Ave. Denver, Co 80204

Cost: $2000 for all 3 weeks