DENVER (KDVR) — Generac Power Systems is issuing a recall on their Generac and DR Power electric start pressure washers due to potential carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the electronic start/stop button on the pressure washer can malfunction, self-starting and risking carbon monoxide poisoning in small, confined spaces.

Around 53,000 of these pressure washers were sold.

Contact Generac Power Systems at 855-625-2933 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.generac.com.