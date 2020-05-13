Conflicting Social Distancing View

Empathy and compassion generally work better than arguing or blaming someone for their views- right now we are all on heightened alert and our body’s defensive mechanisms are ready to attack. Dr. Sheryl Ziegler shares with us some of the different behaviors that many of us are experiencing during these challenging times.

Studies in crisis management say that people will shift their behaviors under three conditions:

a) they know what to do

b) they know why they are doing it

c) they see it modeled by others around them

If wanting to heed restrictions- a person can put the responsibility on themselves- such as saying, “I am afraid I could be a carrier and wouldn’t want to expose you or your family…”

Conversations with family and neighbors can be about controlling oneself- you can’t control others behaviors, where they have been or how they have been conducting themselves but you can control yourself. You can choose to stand 6 feet away, you can choose to not allow kids/others in your home.

Tips:

– Get in touch with your inner feelings and plan to share that with your partner. In conversation with your partner or close friend talk about what might be triggering you

– Be open about the other perspective

– Be mindful of any shaming and blaming and shift that tone- it’s not helpful

– Set boundaries for yourself- if all else fails, set clear boundaries for yourself and your children

– Know that for the next several weeks there are going to be more people out and about and people are likely to start putting their guard down- be prepared to talk to your family members about how this impacts your decisions to proactively avoid tensions or awkward conversations