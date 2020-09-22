Concern mounts in Boulder as CU attempts to control COVID-19 outbreak

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The University of Colorado at Boulder is moving classes online for at least two weeks. The move comes following a spike in COVID-19 cases on and around campus. Anxiety and concern are building in the Boulder community due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Those who call Boulder home are wondering if two weeks of online classes will be enough to control the current outbreak. Some argue the semester should have started 100% virtually.

Since late August, 765 people have tested positive on the Boulder campus and nearly 70% of the university’s isolation space is being used.

“It was bound to happen,” Matthew, a CU faculty member, said.

Matthew says the university should have never started with in-person learning. Health officials have called out college students for partying. Those same students have been going to class. More than a dozen students have been suspended for violating isolation orders.

“Half the population is taking it seriously and half the population isn’t,” Matthew said.

Along Pearl Street Mall on Monday— a favorite among college students and locals— people took advantage of the outdoor seating options while staying socially distant. Governor Polis has acknowledged the risk for Boulder residents— saying college students do not live in total isolation from the community.

Colorado locations, including Boulder, have been popular options for visitors from out of state. Chantal, from Florida, works entirely remotely now. Boulder is her new temporary home.

“[I enjoy] just working and outside hiking,” she said.

Even after the recent CU spike, Chantal told us she doesn’t regret her new environment.

“I feel good and comfortable because I see people here following more of the rules than in Florida,” she said.

Classes will move online starting Wednesday. The chancellor said the move is temporary. He stressed online classes could become the new norm for the foreseeable future if people do not start following public health guidelines.