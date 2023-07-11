DENVER (KDVR) — Students and parents gathered Tuesday evening outside McAuliffe International School to show support for their principal, who was fired for allegedly sharing confidential student information during an interview with reporters.

Kurt Dennis has been principal at McAuliffe since the school opened 12 years ago. He believes he was fired after giving an interview criticizing Denver Public Schools’ policy to have administrators pat down students who need extra security screenings. The interview was with a local news outlet in response to a student shooting involving two deans during a screening at East High School.

“Frustration. Anger. Truly a sense of disappointment in the district,” parent John Lacy said. “It’s very frustrating to know that now they can’t have a voice because DPS is going to impose something like this.”

DPS Superintendent Alex Marrero insists the decision to terminate Dennis was not due to his remarks about district policies.

“We are here for one reason and one reason only. We want our principal back,” Katie Rustici said.

Rustici and other parents organized Tuesday’s event in hopes of swaying the school board, which will vote in August on whether or not to accept the district’s recommendation to fire Dennis.

“I really hope they can see the passion we have for this principal,” Rustici said. “I’m worried without him at the helm here we don’t know who would be in charge and I don’t know if they would have the same value placed on student safety and the way that processes should be happening here at the school.”