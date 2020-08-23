Community partnership funds 500 computers for Aurora students in need

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — As families across Colorado try navigating remote learning, children in Aurora are receiving a helping hand. Donations are helping bridge a digital divide by bringing technology to students.

In late March, the Butterfly Foundation– known for supporting families after tragedy– decided to partner with a nonprofit to get computers in the homes of Aurora Public Schools students.

Joe Merrill with Rockwood Equity started with a pledge of $10,000, according to Butterfly Foundation. Then, a call for support on Facebook doubled the initial investment.

The money is being used to provide professionally refurbished computers to students in need. Alejandro DoPico leads a Denver business and nonprofit called PCs for People. His electronic recycling firm’s partnership with the Butterfly Foundation will allow 500 computers to be sent to families. All of the computers will have 1-year warranties, according to DoPico.

Aurora Public Schools has distributed more than 20,000 Chromebooks so far and says it is committed to ensuring every student has a device and internet connectivity.