Communication technology for First Responders during wildfire season

With Colorado wildfire season officially in full swing, fast and ultra-reliable communication is key for our state’s first responders.

Eagle County public safety agencies are transforming their communication technology with FirstNet, built with AT&T a special nationwide wireless network.

Justin Kirkland, Chief of Gypsum Fire Protection District, tells us the impacts of FirstNet have been real, tangible and, at times, lifesaving during wildfire season.

Gypsum Fire relied on FirstNet to keep communications open during last year’s Grizzly Creek Fire. When the fire came close to Interstate 70 and resulted in a 13-day closure of the highway, FirstNet’s network kept firefighters connected to keep residents safe.

After testing FirstNet’s technology during an international skiing competition in Vail and Beaver Creek in February 2015, agencies began adopting FirstNet throughout Eagle County.

Technology has changed, today its data driven. FirstNet provides real time maps that can be shared across fire units and dispatch. Firefighters don’t sit in front of computers all day. We’re out in the field and we’re using our phones for communications and briefings on the go.