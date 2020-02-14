Commerce City PD: Missing toddler found, mother turns herself in

DENVER — A missing 2-year-old boy has been found safe, the Commerce City Police Department said Thursday afternoon.

Danny Fish Jr. was allegedly taken by his mother, Valerie Watson, on Feb. 6. Watson does not have custody of Fish.

CCPD said Watson turned herself in to Denver police. She will be facing criminal charges.

Fish is in good health, police said.

“The members of the Commerce City Police Department are thankful to the public and media for their assistance in locating Danny Fish Jr.,” CCPD said.

Several metro-area law enforcement agencies had been looking for Fish since he went missing.