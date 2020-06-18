Commerce City massage therapist charged with sexual assault

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Commerce City massage therapist David Allan Gray has been charged with one count of sexual assault of a client, District Attorney Dave Young announced on Thursday.

Gray, 59, is charged with sexually assaulting a 28-year-old woman who came to his business, Touch of Wellness, in Commerce City on June 11.

A preliminary hearing is set for 9:30 a.m., July 28 in Division 2 of Adams County Court.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Commerce City Police Department Tip Line at 303-289-3626.

The case was investigated by the Commerce City-Brighton Sexual Assault Task Force.