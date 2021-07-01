‘Come together and try to celebrate life’: Olde Town Arvada benefit raises money for shooting victims’ families

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Heavy rain and wind threatened to wash out a fundraising event planned in Olde Town Arvada Thursday night, with proceeds going to help the families of Officer Gordon Beesley and Johnny Hurley.

Beesley was killed by a gunman more than a week prior. Hurley was shot and killed after he got involved in the incident while trying to protect others.

Olde Town Arvada held a benefit for the families of Officer Gordon Beesley and Johnny Hurley on July 1, 2021. (KDVR)

“The community has just been through a major tragedy — the victims who were directly affected, their families, the community as a whole and the staff of Olde Town,” said Loren Naftz, owner of Rhinelander Bakery.

For a $50 ticket, people were treated to a live band and tastings from more than a dozen restaurants in Olde Town.

“It makes me feel like I’m doing something that is contributing, and it gives me a little satisfaction because I’ve been having a hard time with everything,” Naftz said.

“We really wanted people to get back to Olde Town and come together and try to celebrate life,” said Scott Spears, owner of School House Kitchen & Libations.

After a brief downpour, more people slowly started showing up to the square.

All proceeds raised will go to the Fallen Heroes Fund, Hurley’s family fund and the Jefferson Center for Mental Health.