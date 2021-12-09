Come test your senses as you “Dine in the Dark”

How well do we know our senses? For those who are used to relying on eyesight to navigate the world, the answers might not be what we’d expect.

You might want to try Dining the Dark, a brand-new sensory dining experience that is cooking up some immersive intrigue this winter for Denver’s more adventurous foodies.

Dining in the Dark is a unique culinary experience designed to heighten the diner’s other senses by depriving them of a primary sense: sight.

Adventure-loving diners are blindfolded for the majority of the 90-minute dining experience.

The evening will be catered by House & Howell Social with Chef Robert Guillory, with bar service provided by Avant Garde.

Diners can choose from three secret menus: Green (vegan), Blue (seafood) or Red (meat), and can specify other dietary restrictions during the ticketing process.



DitD Denver has three remaining dates for the holiday season:

Thursday, December 9th

Thursday, December 16th

Wednesday, December 22nd

Each seating begins at 6 PM. Tickets for the event cost $190 per diner. This event is ages 18 ; any diners under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.