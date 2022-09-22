The Susan G. Komen is excited to safely bring the breast cancer community together this for Colorado More Than Pink Walk on Sunday, October 23rd at Civic Center Park.

The walk supports those who have been impacted by breast cancer and further the mission of Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization.

Carole Anne Kildron-Wittman shares her story on how she was impacted by breast cancer and why it’s so important to further the mission of Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization.

Money raised by participants and donated by sponsors for the Susan G. Komen Colorado MORE THANK PINK Walk advances research to find new discoveries and more effective treatments; allows Komen to provide evidence-based breast health education; and directs, vital patient services and support.