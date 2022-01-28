Come shop for a cause at the Denver’s Boutique Warehouse

Denver’s Boutique Warehouse Sale will return on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Number Thirty Eight from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. with a VIP shopping hour starting at 9 a.m.

The Boutique Warehouse Sale features 13 of Denver’s best female-owned-and-operated local boutiques. Ticket sales from the event benefit the Rocky Mountain Alliance (RMA) Children’s Foundation, a local nonprofit organization run by female philanthropists with a mission to improve the lives and well-being of Denver-area children in need.

Ticket sales from the event benefit the Rocky Mountain Alliance (RMA) Children’s Foundation.

