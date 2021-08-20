Come hang out with some of your favorite Broncos and Rockies players at the FanDuel FanFest

Starting on Sunday, August 22nd at Noon, FanDuel and the Denver Broncos will be hosting the 2021 FanDuel FanFest at Empower Field in Denver, CO. This live event experience will be headlined by an exclusive performance from Grammy award-winning artist/producer duo, The Chainsmokers, and feature special appearances by Denver sports legends (Jake Plummer, Champ Bailey, Aqib Talib, Demarius Thomas), free betting games, food trucks and more.

Attendees will be treated to a special wiffle ball home run derby where they can place free wagers as former Colorado Rockies’ Dante Bichette, Vinny Castilla, Brad Hawpe and Clint Barmes compete to see who can hit the most dingers. On-site interviews with FanDuel executives and Colorado Rockies Legends will be available, as well as opportunities to shoot live on-site. If you’re interested in attending please respond back to this email and register for the event by filling out this health screening form.