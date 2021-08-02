Columbine High School survivor and alum revisits tragedy in a new podcast

Amy Over was a high school senior in 1999 when Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold walked into her school and began firing, killing 13 and wounding more than 20.

More than 20 years later Amy is returning to that terrible tragedy with Confronting Columbine. As host of the new podcast, she speaks with survivors, investigators, classmates, reporters on the scene and other important voices, getting never before heard insight into what happened that day, and bringing a first-person account of the physical and emotional journey that comes along with being in the center of the Columbine massacre.

Amy also examines her own feelings as she continues to work through the aftermath of the trauma and attempts to raise children in its shadow. She can speak to what tragedy has taught her about resilience, how it has helped her raise strong children, how confronting her past and revisiting it head on has helped her heal and more.

Confronting: Columbine is out now on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.