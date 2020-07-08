Colorpockit Kit to Help Keep you off the Phone

As social distancing recommendations extend through the summer for most states, parents are looking for ways to keep their kids entertained. COLORpockit, a Colorado-based company that makes portable coloring kits for both children and adults, provides a creative outlet and relaxing activity that doesn’t involve screen time.

COLORpockits include a lap-sized desk, 4×6 coloring postcards, high-quality coloring pencils (24 colors) and a sharpener — all of which fits nicely into a purse or pack. COLORpockit works with local artists to create a range of coloring decks for all ages. The company also partners with local organizations such as Girls in the Spotlight, an organization dedicated to empowering girls through workshops to build creativity, communication and confidence.