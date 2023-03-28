DENVER (KDVR) — Women are more likely to be married in Colorado than nearly anywhere in the country, but they are less likely to have children than nearly anywhere in the country as well.

Colorado had one of the highest marriage rates in the country in 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, lower only than Alaska and neighboring Utah.

In Colorado, there were 19.8 marriages in 2021 per every 1,000 women over the age of 15 – the nation’s third-highest rate. Arkansas had the next highest rate with 19.7 followed by North Dakota and Oklahoma with 19.6 apiece.

Alaska has the nation’s highest marriage rate for women with 23.5 marriages per 1,000 of-age women, followed by Utah with 22.3. Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut and New Hampshire have the lowest rates – nearly half of Colorado’s.

Though Colorado women get married more, they have one of the nation’s lowest birth rates.

Colorado had a rate of 44 women per 1,000 who had a birth in the last 12 months. Only Vermont and Washington, D.C. had lower birth rates.

Other states with Colorado’s high marriage rates have comparably high birth rates. North Dakota has the nation’s highest birth rate, while Utah has the sixth-highest.