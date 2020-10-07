Colorado’s secretary of state testifies about misinformation in the 2020 election

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s top election official says misinformation is already putting the 2020 election at risk.

Four weeks out from the election, Secretary of State Jena Griswold talked up Colorado to Congress in a hearing for combatting misinformation in the 2020 election.

“Foreign adversaries are right now, right this minute, meddling in our elections,” Griswold said, adding “We must ensure that foreign countries do not use social media platforms as a tool to perpetuate public falsehoods about candidates and elections in an attempt to suppress Americans’ votes.”

In her five-minute speech, Griswold made a four-part proposal to Congress. In part, she requested that social media companies be held more accountable for combatting misinformation.

“While social media can be a tool for good, adversaries can also use it to their advantage with precision never seen before,” Griswold said.

Griswold told subcommittee members that Colorado is leading in protecting voters, crediting a task force she created.

“I created the Rapid Response Election Security Cyber Unit, known as RESCU, to help combat disinformation and emerging cyber threats,” she said.

Tuesday’s hearing fell on the same day Denver tested ballot processing systems. Volunteers on both sides of the aisle filed out 50 test ballots each.

“The ballots will then be tabulated through our system then they will be also hand counted by bipartisan teams of election judges,” Denver Clerk and Recorder’s Director of Elections Jocelyn Bucaro said.

Following Griswold’s recent lawsuit against USPS, officials at this ballot test Tuesday talked about their confidence in local carriers protecting Denver’s mail-in ballots.

“We’ve had every bit of certainty by them to make sure it’s secured and on time,” Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul López said.