‘Changes happening during Safer at Home will be phased in,’ Polis says

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Polis announced the Safer at Home Executive Order, which is meant to provide a more sustainable way of living while slowing the spread of the virus and allowing more Coloradans to return to work.

The order goes into effect April 27 and is tentatively set to expire 30 days from April 27.

“Together, Coloradans have been effective in leveling and flattening the curve, but life will remain much more dangerous than usual these next few months and we should all wear masks when in public. Safer at Home is by no means a free-for-all. My administration has acted boldly in the face of this pandemic and is focused on ensuring our state can endure on the trail ahead. We all have a personal responsibility to slow the spread of the virus and must find a way of living that is psychologically and economically sustainable for Coloradans,” said Gov. Polis.

Polis says Coloradans should continue staying home as much as possible, and the order directs vulnerable populations, including seniors, to continue staying home, only leaving when absolutely necessary.

Changes happening during Safer at Home will be phased in, with different changes going into effect April 27, May 1 and May 4.

Monday, April 27

Retail businesses can open for curbside delivery.

Real estate home showings can resume.

Voluntary or elective medical, dental, and veterinary surgeries and procedures may resume if facilities are following required safety protocols.

Friday, May 1

Retail businesses can phase-in a public opening if they are implementing best practices.

Personal services can open if they are implementing best practices.

Monday, May 4

Offices can reopen at 50 percent reduced in-person staffing capacity, if best practices are being implemented to protect the health and safety of employees.

Businesses are encouraged to allow employees to continue telecommuting at higher levels if possible.

Child care facilities can also expand or reopen if they are following Safer at Home requirements.

The ‘Safer at Home’ order outlines the options local governments have when it comes to slowing the spread of the virus and protecting their communities. They can also go further than the state by adding additional protective measures or extending stay-at-home orders.

In order for local governments to relax guidelines more than the state, they will need to demonstrate proof of 14 consecutive days of decline of infection of COVID-19 in the county.

Additionally, they will have to submit an application to the CDPHE that includes a written COVID-19 suppression plan approved by the appropriate local public health authority, all hospitals within the jurisdiction and elected leadership.