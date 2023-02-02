Did you know Colorado has its own Shark Tank? Open to the public, a life-changing prize pack will be given out on February 23 to the most up-and-coming Colorado natural and organic companies at Naturally Boulder’s 18th annual Pitch Slam & Innovation Showcase in Boulder.

Naturally Boulder’s annual competition challenges entrepreneurs to pitch their young companies to an audience of industry legends and up-and-comers! A judging panel of experts determines which entrepreneur will win the grand prize: a booth at Natural Products Expo East, a guaranteed spot in Expo East’s Pitch Slam competition, and a high-value suite of business services.

The five Pitch Slam finalists competing on stage will be:

o Hazlo, a line of non-alcoholic elixirs with electrolytes, adaptogens and antioxidants

o Hooch Booch, hard and non-alcoholic canned kombuchas

o Peak State Coffee, the world’s first whole bean coffee with functional mushrooms

o Qi Alchemy, which brings ancient Korean herbalism to the modern world

o Terraseed, the first vegan multivitamin in a plastic free bottle

The winner of the Pitch Slam receives a complimentary booth at the Natural Products Expo East 2023 trade show in September, a guaranteed opportunity to pitch at the Natural Products Expo East Pitch Slam competition, and a cash prize of $3,000.