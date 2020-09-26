Colorado’s ‘Move Over Law’ now has new requirements for drivers

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado drivers now have new requirements under the state’s “Move Over Law”, designed to keep emergency workers safe.

Previously, the law said drivers had to move one lane over, or slow down, when approaching a stopped emergency vehicle.

Now, drivers who are unable to move over, must slow down 20 miles per hour below the speed limit.

“Once you slow your speed, you have seconds more to react,” CSP Sgt. Blake White said. “And that’s a difference truly in life or death for us.”

Legislators voted on the change last year, citing the need for change after five state troopers were killed by drivers in the past five years.

“That’s five of our friends, and colleagues, and people that we work with every day,” White said. “I would say I think about those five almost every day.”

FOX31 hit the road with State Patrol Friday afternoon, where Sgt. White parked along the side of Highway 85 near Littleton.

Driver after driver failed to move over, with few slowing down when they couldn’t.

“Zero effort to slow down, and it just happens time and time again,” White said from his squad car. “Two more vehicles as we’re talking.” Sgt. White says he understands it will take drivers some time to learn the law, but hopes they do slow down sooner rather than later.

“You’re going to save a life by doing that, and that’s all we ask.”

State Patrol has much more on the new law on their new podcast.