Colorado’s iconic Tiny Town is getting a top-down renovation

MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR) – The 100-year-old Tiny Town miniature village and railroad is getting a renovation.

Tiny Town started out as a gift from a father to his dying daughter in 1921, in the years since many people have visited village, which consists of more than 100 1/6 scale buildings.

Today, Tiny Town is world famous for, well, being a tiny town.

“We have over 150 little houses, some of them are 100 years old,” said Elvira Nedoma, Tiny Town park manager.

Throw in a miniature coal burning steam locomotive on a 15-inch track and you have got a perennial attraction.

But whether a home is big, or tiny, it requires a little TLC, starting from the top, down.

The reduced size reno is the real thing, just scaled down a bit.

“It is everything we would do on a normal roof, tear it off down to the decking, put a new underlayment, in this case ice and water shield, and then we will start putting the shakes back on,” said Cody Brown, co-owner of Spire Roofing.

While the work progresses, Mike and Miki Reddy look on. They actually own one of the Tiny Town homes getting a new roof.

“Back in 1983, Tiny Town was in pretty dire straits. Some businessmen said, ‘Let’s go ahead and auction off lots.’ We came in and purchased a lot for $50,” said Mike Reddy.

Amy Dunn of Spire Roofing says her company has never done a job so small, yet so large in importance, preserving Colorado history.

“We are very excited to be a part of this. We are so honored,” she said.