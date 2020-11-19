Colorado’s Highest: The History of Naming the 14,000-Foot Peaks

Famed photographer John Fielder and author Jeri Norgren join forces to create Colorado’s Highest: The History of Naming the 14,000-Peaks.

Through extensive research of the early days of mining in Colorado, and the voluminous records of the Hayden Surveys of Colorado in the 1870s, Norgren’s essays combine to make a classic Colorado history book. But it’s not only the words, it’s Fielder’s photographs of the fourteeners, many never before published, Robert L. Wogrin’s sublime oil paintings and sketches, and the historical sketches made in the 1870s by the artists of the Hayden Survey. These men climbed the peaks, sketched the mountains from on high, and told evocative stories of life before Gore-Tex!

You can also join John and Jeri via zoom tonight to hear more about this amazing new book. Here is the link –

What: Wilkinson Library, Telluride, Zoom show with John and Jeri about the book focusing on the peaks of the San Juan Mountains

When (day and time): Nov. 19, 6-7pm

Where: Must register prior here: https://wilkinsonpubliclibrary.evanced.info/signup/eventdetails?eventid=21985&lib=999