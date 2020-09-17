Colorado’s Covid-19 unemployment numbers trend downward

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) – Unemployment numbers have good and bad news for Colorado. The COVID-19 pandemic set a record for the most expensive unemployment year in Colorado’s last decade, but claims and payments are dipping to their lowest levels since the pandemic began.

Colorado has paid out more in unemployment than ever before as the country continues in the grips of economic fallout. In total, Colorado’s pandemic programs and regular unemployment have cost the state $5.1 billion dollars in 2020 – with three months and change to go.

Unless claims halt entirely throughout the rest of the year, this means 2020’s unemployment expenses will cost more than the most expensive Great Recession years combined.

Between 2009 and 2011, Colorado paid an average $1.9 billion in unemployment a year, a total of $5.74 billion.

The payouts sting especially considering the economy COVID-19 crashed in March. In 2019, Colorado only paid out $386 million in unemployment insurance, the lowest amount in a decade.

Despite the overall expenses, though, claims and claim amounts are showing the best signs of improvement yet.

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment received 5,025 initial regular unemployment claims in the week ending last Friday, the lowest number of weekly claims since before the pandemic hit. This is roughly on par with Great Recession numbers. In 2009-2010, there were an average 4,800 weekly claims.

The number of initial weekly claims has trended steadily downward since April, when the initial jolt of pandemic business closures produced as many as 104,217 claims in a single week.

Monthly averages have improved.

April claimed 64,000 weekly claims on average, while May averaged 19,244 claims per week. So far in September, Colorado only averages 5,500 per week.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims, the federally-funded bump offered this year, followed the same downward pattern. There was an immediate flood of 40,906 claims in the last week of April and a weekly average of 8,591 in May.

September’s weekly PUA claims have averaged 1,884.

The number of continued claims has also fallen from May and June highs.

In mid-May, there were 264,603 continued regular unemployment claims. As people got back to work, those numbers have fallen almost in half to 156,511 claims as of last week. Continued PUA claims fell from a high of 188,027 in June to 59,912 last week.

The weekly amount paid out continues to fall as well.

In May, the state paid an average weekly total of $90.2 million just in regular unemployment claims. In September, it only paid an average $59.4 million. The $58.3 million it paid last week was the lowest amount since the first week of April.

All programs combined paid $369 million just for a single week in April. In September, they only added up to an average $89 million per week.