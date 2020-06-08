Colorado’s Conservation Districts extend deadline for Coronavirus relief funding

National flag State of Colorado on a flagpole in front of blue sky.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) extended the opt-in application deadline for Colorado’s 76 Conservation Districts to receive Coronavirus Relief Funding (CVRF) to July 7.

CVRF, part of the federal CARES Act, allows local governments to receive reimbursements for necessary expenditures that were incurred as of March 1 due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Colorado will be allocated up to $275 million for local governments in the state.

To opt in for CVRF funding, districts must complete an application on DOLA’s website.

Affirmations of spending, reporting, monitoring, and other federal situations are required from all applicants.

Counties and municipalities are required to collaborate on funding requests.

The Colorado State Conservation Board District Operations Manager, Nikki Brinson, may be reached at nikki.brinson@state.co.us or 303-842-3108 before July 7 with questions.